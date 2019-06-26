Daniel Damitru Popa



Daniel Damitru Popa, age 84, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Daniel attended Akron South High School, Akron University, and served as a medic in the U.S. Army. Daniel worked as a journeyman electrician with IBEW Local 306, Goodyear, and retired from General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio.



Daniel's greatest joy was his family and church. His latter years were spent with the youth of The Chapel in Marlboro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Iona (Jennie) Popa; brothers, Peter, George, and Earl Popa; sister, Annie Popa Elyard; and nephew Ricky Popa.



Daniel is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Jean Johnson Popa; sons, David Popa of Brimfield, Ohio, Jonathan Popa (Nelli) of Bristow, Va.; daughters, Dianna Popa Jicha (John) of High Point, N.C., and Cynthia Popa Ibne-Rasa (Hasib) of Sanford, Fla.; grandchildren, Nathaniel , Sarah and James Popa; along with many nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be at the Arnold Funeral Home, 504 W Maple Street, Hartville. Calling hours are Saturday, June 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. just prior to the funeral service officiated by Pastor Joel Cochran at 11 a.m. Internment with Military Honors will be at Randolph Hillside Cemetery following the service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Child Evangelism Fellowship Inc. P.O. Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383