Daniel "Dan" Mickunas Daniel "Dan" Mickunas passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, December 1st, 2019 after yet another Browns loss to the Steelers. He was at home with his beloved wife, Karen Mickunas at his side. Dan was born on June 14, 1942 in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, and moved to Akron as a child, becoming a proud lifelong member of the Kenmore community. Dan grew up in a traditional Catholic family, and attended St. Mary's High School, graduating in 1960. He studied at the University of Akron and entered the U.S. Army Reserve, completing training at Fort Knox, Kentucky in the spring of 1964. He began his career at Roadway Express in 1965, which was interrupted in order for him to proudly serve in Vietnam during 1968-69. Upon his return, he resumed his work at Roadway's Akron General Offices on Gorge Boulevard. Dan was a devoted and respected member of the Roadway team and developed many friendships during his 37 year career prior to retiring in 2004. On November 7, 1964, Dan married the love of his life Karen Ann Mickunas (Wilson) at St. Vincent Church, and the two recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. Through the years they enjoyed socializing with their many shared friends and spending time with family. Dan was passionate about sports and in his earlier years was active in bowling leagues, golf leagues, and softball leagues. He loved spending time with his many great friends and especially enjoyed golf trips with the guys and their standing Saturday morning tee time. He was an avid fan of the original Cleveland Browns, organizing season tickets for all of his friends for decades and staying committed until the Bernie Kosar trade was just a step too far. He loved the New York Yankees and followed the Indians; and was a college football fan of Notre Dame and Ohio State. He was a member of the Firestone Post 3383 and American Legion Post 449 and enjoyed spending times with his friends at both organizations. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Josephine (Connelly) Mickunas and his brother, Thomas Mickunas. He is survived by his wife, Karen (nee Wilson) Mickunas; daughter, Michelle (Steve) Sargent; son, Mike (Kim) Mickunas; grandchildren, Katie Mickunas and Anthony Mickunas; sister-in-law, Gary Mickunas; brother, Terrence (Cheryl) Mickunas; sister, Judy Mickunas; brother, Timothy (Marcella) Mickunas; brother, Kevin Mickunas; sister, Rita (Todd) Chambers; brother/sister-in-law, Larry (Jeanie) Wilson; as well as fourteen nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and family on Friday, December 6th, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, Ohio. Father Sam Ciccolini will officiate a funeral service at 6:30 PM at the Funeral Home. A family burial service be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio at 9:30 AM on Monday, December 9th. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the (VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the VFW (www.vfw.org), American Legion (www.Legion.org), or Safety Forces Support Center (safetyforcescenter.org).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019