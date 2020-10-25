Daniel Darrell Jacot, 69, of Akron passed away 10/22/2020 at Akron General Hospital. He was born January 21, 1951 in Akron, the son of Daniel Junior Jacot and Betty May (Recob). A graduate from Cuyahoga Falls High School, he retired this year from Akron Special Machinery after 29 years. His hobbies included fishing and golfing and he had a love for football, baseball, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. His proudest achievement was being a father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents and his three siblings, Dane Jacot, Danielle Kutz (Jacot) and Denise Rohner (Jacot), and Janet McGuinness. Survived by his daughter, Katie Jacot; son, Daniel A. Jacot; grandchildren, Sean Speedy, Taben, MaKaylin, and Maniis Armstead; nephews, Raymond and Michael Kutz, Jimmy and Mark Walker; nieces, Kelly Kutz (Selders), Carrie Dinger, Tiffany Katzenmeyer, Morgan Walker; and brother-in-law, Mike Rohner. Services entrusted to Adams-Mason, 330-535-9186.







