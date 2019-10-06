|
Daniel "Dan" Dean Tucker Sr. Daniel Dean Tucker, Sr., "Dan", age 84 years, 11 months, 15 days, of Springfield Twp., Ohio, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1:52 a.m. at Akron City Hospital after a battle with congestive heart failure. He was born on October 15, 1934 in Akron, the son of the late Thomas Reese and Jewel A. (nee Meredith) Tucker, Sr. Dan was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, during the Vietnam War. Dan was a carpenter by trade. He was a lifetime member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He was also a Portage County Deputy Sheriff in the 1970s. He was a F&AM Mason for 50 years. He was a member of the Akron Chapter of the Ohio Country & Western Music Association; a member of the Mogadore Moose and Eagles clubs. Country music was his passion, he loved the "old style country music". He liked camping and traveling with his late wife, Betty; he loved to eat at Cracker Barrel. Survivors include his children, Charlene M. (Vincent) Tucker-Dannemiller and Daniel Dean (Janie) Tucker, Jr.; his grandchildren, Garland Gibson, Jr., Jillian (Cody) Krebs, Ashley (Josh) Jones, Justin (fiance, Mariah Bowe) Tucker, Emery Gibson, Mason Tucker, Nickolas Tucker, Franklin Gibson and John Tucker; his great-grandchildren, Lynn Jones, Trinity Mahoney, Annette Cornelius, Ally Jones, twins- Paityn and Makenna Tucker and Cody Krebs, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews and friends that mourn his loss. Other than his parents; Dan was preceded in death by his wife, the former Betty (nee Stewart) Saley, whom he married on February 28, 2000; and his two brothers, Thomas Reese Tucker, Jr. and Raymond Thomas Tucker, Sr. There will not be any calling hours or services and burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.
