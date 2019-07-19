|
Daniel E. Burge
Daniel E. Burge, 54, passed away June 29th after a brief battle with cancer.
He loved to go fishing and riding his motorcycle. You could always find him tinkering in the garage with a joke for any occasion.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Burge; brothers, David Burge and Steven Burge; and wife, Angel Burge (Duffey). He is survived by his mother, Willa Burge; children, Michael Sprague, Brandice Burge, Dalicia Burge, Jorgia Sabo and Gracie Sabo; sisters, Kimberly (Gary) Freeman and Katherine Burge and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held July 25th, 3:00 p.m. at Tuscarawas Shelter Firestone Metro Park, 2620 Harrington Rd., Akron Ohio 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 19, 2019