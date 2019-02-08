Daniel E. Fassnacht



Daniel E. Fassnacht, "Danny", age 91 of Akron, Ohio, died on January 31, 2019 in Palm Harbor, Fla.



He was born in Akron on June 27, 1927, the son of the late Earl and Emma (nee Schalmo) Fassnacht. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Tootsie; his sons, Alan and Michael Fassnacht, and grandson, David Fassnacht. His four brothers and two sisters are also deceased.



Danny was an honorably discharged US Navy veteran serving during WWII.



Danny enjoyed golfing. He was a machinist by trade.



Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Christina Fassnacht; his grandchildren: Danni Lyn (Philip) Ellis, Bobbie Jo (Bobby) Olcean, and Gary



(Elizabeth) Fassnacht; his great-grandchildren:



William, Matthew, Bailey, Serenity, Daniel, Natalie, Elijah, and Luke; and many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends may visit at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne Street, Akron, Ohio 44312, on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from10 a.m. to 11 a.m.



There will be a Funeral Mass following the visitation at 11 a.m. with Father Mike Williamson celebrating Danny's life.



Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Matthew Catholic Church in Daniel's memory.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, where friends and family can leave a special message for the family by visiting www.NewcomerAkron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2019