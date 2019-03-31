|
Daniel I. Tenison
Daniel I. Tenison, age 68, passed away March 28, 2019. He enjoyed family vacations to Daytona Beach and visiting the horse tracks.
Survived by his wife of 37 years, Melanie (Garrett); daughters, Jennifer (Richard) Bollinger, Amanda Tenison and Sarah (David) Ebenhoh; granddaughters, Abigail and Madeline; sister, Theresa Dies; best friend, Frank Walker; many cousins and extended family and beloved dog, Lola.
Cremation has taken place. He is now at rest with the Lord.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019