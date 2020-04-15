|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- On April 11, 2020, Daniel James Spak, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 65. He was born November 10, 1954 in Akron, Ohio, to Eva Ruth and Joseph Spak. Dan was a 1973 graduate of Garfield High School. He received his Bachelor of Science from Florida Southern University and his Master's in Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He spent much of his early career working as a Statistical Engineer for a private defense contractor in Manassas, Virginia. He transitioned to working for Westinghouse as a Design Engineer, where he developed batteries for the prevention of rust on steel bridges that would garner several government patents. In 1999 he chose to step away from the private sector and found his passion as an educator. He began teaching General Science and Physics at Firestone High School. In 2002 he was asked to head a pre-engineering program, Project Lead the Way (PLTW). PLTW and his students became his focus and he devoted many hours to building the program and mentoring the students. In 2012 he started a VEX robotics after school club with six students. In the ensuing years the club has grown to 38 students with numerous regional, state and world competition awards and Dan winning Ohio VEX teacher of the year. He was instrumental in introducing robotics to the APS middle schools and promoting it to other high schools. Dan's true devotion was to his family. He and Mary traveled the world together. He loved his kids unconditionally and was proud of the adults they grew into and the parents they have become. Preceded in death by parents, Ruth and Joe, he is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; son, Ryan (Shea) Spak; daughters, Jessica (Ron) Bedra, Rachel (Sean) McConaha; four grandchildren and sister, Dorene Spak. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will follow at a later date. Please consider a donation in Dan's memory to a future memorial robotics fund c/o Mary Spak at Firestone CLC 470 Castle Blvd., Akron, OH 44313 or One of a Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2020