Daniel James Bard
1951 - 2020
Daniel "Dan" James Bard, 69, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord, June 26, 2020. He was born March 1, 1951 to the late Charles and Edna (nee Guilliams) Bard. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the V.F.W, American Legion and the Kent Elks. He was a loving father and grandpa (PaPa). The light of his life was his grandson Pradit, whom he enjoyed spending time with. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, outdoor life and was an avid shootist.. A great time for him was having an Ice Cold Coors light while watching a CINCINNATI BENGALS or Cleveland Indians game at the club. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George (Margerie), Charlie; sister, Edna Marie (Guy) Sharp. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Bard; brothers, Joe, David and John; sisters, Mary Steffee and Margeret Guilf. A graveside service and military honors will be rendered 1 p.m. July 23, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd Seville, Ohio 44270. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bard family. Messages and memories of Daniel can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
hio Western Reserve National Cemetery
July 4, 2020
Rest in peace my veteran brother you fought the good fight
James Yoder
Served In Military Together
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
