Daniel Joseph Basil
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Joseph Basil, age 72, of Akron, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. He was born in Akron, OH on November 13, 1947 to the late Joseph and Lucille (Samaco) Basil. After high school graduation he was hired as a welder for the Babcock and Wilcox Corportation where he was a dedicated employee for 46 years. He was an avid, lifelong hunter and fisherman who appreciated the outdoors. His ornery, innocent humor was enjoyed by everyone and he was dearly loved by all. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Tracy (Mike) Lupi of Massillon, Lisa (Darryl) Hancock of Canton, Carrie (Don) Rankl of Massillon; his sister, Diane (Basil) Swaney; nephew, Jeremy Kostiv; his loving companion of 35 years, Betty (Grubaugh) Boylen and her children, Dorothy Whitten, Ronda (Mike) Adams, Richard Boylen, Theresa Harris, Kimberly (Joe) Mocella, James (Vicky) Boylen and several grandchildren. A family viewing will be held FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton. Friends may call during viewing as a drive by reception line. Graveside Service for family and friends 1 pm at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Romig Rd. in Akron, OH. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Viewing
11:00 - 12:30 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved