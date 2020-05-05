Daniel Joseph Basil, age 72, of Akron, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. He was born in Akron, OH on November 13, 1947 to the late Joseph and Lucille (Samaco) Basil. After high school graduation he was hired as a welder for the Babcock and Wilcox Corportation where he was a dedicated employee for 46 years. He was an avid, lifelong hunter and fisherman who appreciated the outdoors. His ornery, innocent humor was enjoyed by everyone and he was dearly loved by all. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Tracy (Mike) Lupi of Massillon, Lisa (Darryl) Hancock of Canton, Carrie (Don) Rankl of Massillon; his sister, Diane (Basil) Swaney; nephew, Jeremy Kostiv; his loving companion of 35 years, Betty (Grubaugh) Boylen and her children, Dorothy Whitten, Ronda (Mike) Adams, Richard Boylen, Theresa Harris, Kimberly (Joe) Mocella, James (Vicky) Boylen and several grandchildren. A family viewing will be held FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton. Friends may call during viewing as a drive by reception line. Graveside Service for family and friends 1 pm at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Romig Rd. in Akron, OH. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2020.