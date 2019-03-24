Resources More Obituaries for Daniel Large Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel Joseph Large

Our strong and courageous little boy was set free to fly, to walk, to talk, to laugh and to be the boy we all loved and cherished. He lost his battle with pneumonia on Tuesday at 5:28 p.m. while surrounded by his family and loved ones.



He is now free from the bonds of seizures and a lifetime of medical conditions. Daniel brought many challenges into our lives but every challenge brought ten more people into the circle we called "Team Daniel." This loving boy with his charm and charisma knew how to reel you in and could anchor a spot in the heart of anyone he met.



Daniel was a great teacher. He continues to teach us now. He taught all of us how to love unconditionally, how to appreciate the little things in life, how to be patient, how to advocate, and most importantly how to live and love in the moment! Please be happy for him. His tireless energy, no longer trapped in the confines of his body, has been released into the universe for all of us to enjoy.



Daniel was affectionately known as "The Mayor" of the 6th floor at Akron Children's Hospital. We want to thank the great people of Akron Children's Hospital who became Daniel's extended family over the last 13 years. They took great care of him during his many visits. Over the past two years they helped and guided us immensely on this recent journey, and walked us through ending this chapter of Dan's life.



Daniel attended Crouse Elementary in Akron and attended Glenwood Intermediate School while residing in Lake Cable.



Daniel is survived by his loving sisters, Alyssa Large and Olivia Colvin; his beloved mother, Nancy Ely; father, Timothy Large; his step father, Tom Ely and step mother Lynn Large; his grandparents, Thomas and Sandra Ely and Donald and Cathy Large; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and staff members at Akron Children's Hospital.



A Celebration of Daniel's Life will be held on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at Goodyear Heights Metropark Lodge located at 2077 Newton Street, Akron, Ohio from 4 to 7 p.m. Fly free my son. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019