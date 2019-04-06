Home

BARBERTON -- Daniel L. Carter, age 48, passed away on April 3, 2019. Born on June 14, 1970 in Barberton to Ronald L. and June (Oxley) Carter, he was a resident of Barberton, previously of Arizona, Oregon, and Nevada. Dan was employed at Miss Julie's Kitchen, and was a 1988 graduate of Barberton High school. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald L. Carter; sister, Dawn Carter; and his grandparents. Dan is survived by his daughters, Hannah and Bethany Carter; mother, June Carter, all of Barberton; sisters, Cindy Ferry of AZ, Martha (Tim) Smith of Columbus, OH; nephews, Zachary and Chad; best friend, Andy Vetter of NE; and his cat, Jasper; other family and friends.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial dinner and celebration of Daniel's life will be held on Sunday, April 7th from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Barberton Band Booster Hall, 795 W. Hopocan Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 (covered dishes are welcomed). Memorials may be made in Daniel's name to any green environmental organization. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
