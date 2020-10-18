1/1
Daniel L. Gradisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THEN AND NOW Daniel L. Gradisher, 77, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 16, 2020. He was born in Akron and retired from UPS. He was a well renowned Akron Artist. Daniel was a member of the former St. Hedwig Catholic Church and Annunciation Catholic Church. He was known for his humor and hospitality. He was a wonderful father and friend who loved unconditionally. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Sophia (Goliatowski) Gradisher. He is survived by his beloved soulmate in life and love, Pamela Miller and her children, Steven and Shawn (Marty) Blondheim; daughter, Danielle Lorence; son, Dana (Tammy) Gradisher; grandchildren, Tiffany (Justin) Montgomery, Danny (Makenna) Lorence, Sofia Gradisher and Nicholas Hayes; great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Brielle Montgomery; sister, Sheila (Danny) Edmonds; and niece, Daneen (Rob) Douglas. Funeral service prayers will begin Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
09:15 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved