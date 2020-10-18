THEN AND NOW Daniel L. Gradisher, 77, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 16, 2020. He was born in Akron and retired from UPS. He was a well renowned Akron Artist. Daniel was a member of the former St. Hedwig Catholic Church and Annunciation Catholic Church. He was known for his humor and hospitality. He was a wonderful father and friend who loved unconditionally. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Sophia (Goliatowski) Gradisher. He is survived by his beloved soulmate in life and love, Pamela Miller and her children, Steven and Shawn (Marty) Blondheim; daughter, Danielle Lorence; son, Dana (Tammy) Gradisher; grandchildren, Tiffany (Justin) Montgomery, Danny (Makenna) Lorence, Sofia Gradisher and Nicholas Hayes; great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Brielle Montgomery; sister, Sheila (Danny) Edmonds; and niece, Daneen (Rob) Douglas. Funeral service prayers will begin Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)