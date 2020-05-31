Daniel "Dan" L. Kelly, 80, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away May 23, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life, Bev Minks; and children, Daniel Kelly Jr., and Tracy Prough. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents , Robert and Flora Kelly Sr.; and brothers, Robert Kelly Jr., and Patrick Kelly. Daniel served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a long-time employee Firestone Tire & Rubber. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #665 in Coventry and was an active member for 50 years. Due to the current health situation, all services are private. Daniel will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery in Akron with services officiated by Reverend Joshua Evans. Please visit Daniel's Book of Memories at dunn-quigley.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.