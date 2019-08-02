Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniel Lee Osborne


1946 - 2019
Daniel Lee Osborne Obituary
Daniel Lee

Osborne

Daniel Lee Osborne, 73, of Akron, Ohio passed away on July 27, 2019. He was born May 29, 1946.

Daniel served in The United States Navy on USS Guam. He retired from Chrysler Stamping Plant in Twinsburg, Ohio. He loved riding motorcycles and in his younger years he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alberta Osborne; brothers, John and Mark; sister, Sharon. He is survived by his daughters, Cindi (Brian) Stossel and Bobbi (John) McGuire; granddaughter, Lottie; sister, Elaine Nicol; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Adams Mason Funeral Home on August 5th from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday August 6th a service will start at 11 a.m. and a burial to follow at Northlawn Memorial Garden.

(Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, OH. 330-535-9186)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
