Daniel Lee
Osborne
Daniel Lee Osborne, 73, of Akron, Ohio passed away on July 27, 2019. He was born May 29, 1946.
Daniel served in The United States Navy on USS Guam. He retired from Chrysler Stamping Plant in Twinsburg, Ohio. He loved riding motorcycles and in his younger years he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alberta Osborne; brothers, John and Mark; sister, Sharon. He is survived by his daughters, Cindi (Brian) Stossel and Bobbi (John) McGuire; granddaughter, Lottie; sister, Elaine Nicol; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Adams Mason Funeral Home on August 5th from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday August 6th a service will start at 11 a.m. and a burial to follow at Northlawn Memorial Garden.
(Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, OH. 330-535-9186)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2019