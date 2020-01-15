Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
4700 S. Main Street
Akron, OH
View Map
Daniel M. Graham


1965 - 2020
Daniel M. Graham Obituary
On Saturday, January 11, 2020, Daniel Malcolm Graham, beloved husband and father, went home to be with Jesus, his Savior. Danny was born on August 17, 1965 in Akron, Ohio to James and Kathryn (Marovich) Graham. Danny was a graduate of Manchester High School class of 1984 and attended KSU. He married the love of his life, Michelle (Jackson) Graham on January 16, 1999 in their hometown of Manchester. Danny's "pun"ny sense of humor could make anyone chuckle on the worst of days. He would do anything to help a friend and never knew a stranger. Danny was preceded in death by his loving mother, Kathryn (Marovich) Graham and is survived by his wife, Michelle (Jackson) Graham; his three children, Eric Sinley, Ryan Sinley and Danielle Graham; his father, Jim (Marilyn) Graham; sister, Debbie (Tom) Kilonsky; brother, David Graham and several cousins and countless friends. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 4700 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44319 at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow in the church's life center. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Danny's name to Lar Feliz, P.O. Box 26, Barberton, Ohio 44203. This is a cause that was dear to Dan's heart. The family would also like to thank Christine (Jackson) Vincent, Danny's beloved sister in law, and all her staff at Crossroads Hospice Center for the wonderful care they provided to him in the last few weeks of his life. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
