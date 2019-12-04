Home

Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Daniel Neuwirth Obituary
TALLMADGE -- Daniel Neuwirth, 34, passed away November 30, 2019. Born in Akron, he lived in Tallmadge. Dan worked at Aultman Hospital as a Registered Nurse. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas McNeill. Dan is survived by his wife, Justine; daughters, Valerie and Courtney; parents, Thomas and Maggie Pace; sister, Emily Neuwirth of Charlotte, NC; brothers, Robert "Bob" Neuwirth of Tallmadge, Michael (Vanessa) Neuwirth of San Diego, CA.; grandmother, Dorothy McNeill of Akron. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Donavan Funeral Home. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery. To view full obituary, go to www.donovanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family in care of Donovan Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
