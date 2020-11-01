1/1
Daniel R. Fretz
1961 - 2020
Daniel R. Fretz, 59, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on October 25, 2020. Dan was born in Barberton, Ohio on March 28, 1961 to the late David and Margaret Fretz. He graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School and then earned his Bachelor's Degree in business management from the University of Akron. Dan began his career in production management and eventually started his own business as a landscape contractor. After many years as a volunteer, he recently worked at the Haven of Rest Facilities Department. Dan was an adventurous outdoorsman, enjoying white water kayaking, hiking, and skiing. He was active in several churches, including Steeles Corners Community Church and Doers of the Word (Geauga County). He exhibited his faith daily to family, friends, and strangers. Dan will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 29 years, Pam Fretz; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Phil Goodin and their sons, John and Jacob Goodin; uncle and aunt, Don and Jane Fretz; special cousins, Erica (David) Iniguez and Jacqueline (Bill) Seitz; uncle and aunt, Bill and Charline Catt, and aunt, Mary Ellen Neely; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cindy and Jesse Payne, niece, Jennifer Fleming and nephew, Mike Fleming, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Phil Nelson; many other dear relatives and many very special friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by a funeral service with Pastor Ernie Sanders officiating at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Haven of Rest Ministries, P.O. Box 547, Akron, OH 44309 or Doers of the Word Baptist Church, 14781 Sperry Rd., Novelty, OH 44072. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
NOV
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
