Danielle Marie Morgan
STOW -- Danielle Marie Morgan, 25, passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2020. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a scholarship fund for her children (details will be available on the funeral home website.) To view full obituary, tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
11
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
