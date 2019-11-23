|
"Dannie" Dannikia C. Davis "Dannie" went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Dannie was born on April 29, 1981 to Daniel and Cherylalyn Davis and grew up in Akron. After graduating from Central High, she attended the University of Akron earning her BA in Family and Consumer Science and Master of Science in Education. She was currently employed at Summit County Children Services as a Social Worker Assistant. She also founded her own tutoring service, Miss DCD the Educator, where she was a private tutor intervention specialist servicing struggling learners' grades K-3. She has served in public, private, and charter schools in a 5-county radius. Dannie found her niche in early childhood education and she loved helping children learn and thrive. She was a member of The Sanctuary of Praise International Ministries where she served as a worship leader, drama team member and food service team specialist. Dannie leaves to cherish her memories, parents, Daniel and Cheryl Davis; brother, Daniel III (Mondi) Davis; sister, Veronica (Daniel) McNair; nieces, Psalm, Jo'Siah-Renee and Michaela McNair; nephew, Daniel IV and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends. Calling hours will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. with a Homegoing Service at 5 p.m. at City of Joy Life Enrichment Center, 610 W Exchange Street, Akron, Ohio 44302. Repast immediately following service at the church. Interment will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mount Peace Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to 505 Alexander Street, Akron, Ohio 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 23, 2019