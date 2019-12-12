|
|
Danny Carl Graybeal passed away on December 4, 2019 in Holstein, Iowa. He was born in Beckley, West Virginia on July 2, 1951 to Howard and Virginia Graybeal. Danny graduated form Ellet High School in 1969 and joined the Navy. He served during the Vietnam War on the U.S.S Berkely. After an honorable discharge he returned to Akron where he worked at Roadway Express. Danny later worked for Wells Fargo in Texas, North Carolina and Florida, started his own company, Laser Media, in Dallas, Texas where he published a resource guide, Source Book, for electronic manufacturers nationwide and for VT Industries in Holstein, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Carl Graybeal, and is survived by his mother, Virginia Graybeal of Akron; son, Shaun (Stephanie) Richardson of Texas; granddaughters, Andrea and Lucy Virginia Richardson of Texas; sisters, Debbie Graybeal of Akron and Donna (Bill) Conley of Tallmadge; brother, David (Kay) Graybeal of Tallmadge. He will be missed by nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Janice Bergthold of Texas and Mark DeWit of Holstein, Iowa. Danny's life will be celebrated in a memorial service at 11:00 on Saturday December 28th at Goodyear Heights Baptist Church, 1767 Goodyear Blvd., Akron Ohio 44305. Services will be conducted by Pastor Ed Witchey and Reverend Ron Black , Danny's nephew. Burial will take place at the Tallmadge Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 12, 2019