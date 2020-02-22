|
|
Danny Piercy, 67, passed away February 19, 2020. He was born November 11, 1952 in Akron to the late Wilburn and Betty Piercy. Danny was a fun-loving guy and everyone who knew him loved him. He enjoyed playing cards, working in his word search books riding around on his big red tractor, but most of all he loved going on outings with Jerry when he would always get a fish sandwich and an ice cream. Danny will be missed by everyone who knew him and by his cat, who he named 'Cat". Danny is survived by his brothers, Gerald (Billie) and Ronald (Freda) Piercy; 4 nieces; 1 nephew; 1 step nephew; as well as many aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kevin Bry and family for all the love, care and support you gave to Danny and our family. Funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Monday from 11 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 22, 2020