Danny Lee McNeil, 74, of Lampass, TX passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born August 26, 1945 in Akron, OH. Danny graduated from Kenmore HS in 1963 and entered the U.S. Army the same year. He proudly retired from the military in 1986 with 24 years service. Danny was preceded in death by parents, Jean and Harry McNeil; nephew, Walter Holmes. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Lamapss; son, Brendon "Kelly" McNeil of College Station, TX; sisters, Rickie (Jack) Bond and Jackie (Joe) Price; nieces, Kori (Bill) Sewell and Stacy McMillion (Fiance, Josh Barton). He is survived by five step-sons; two step-daughters and numerous grandchildren. Graveside services to be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Killen, TX.







