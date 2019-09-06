|
|
Danny Paul Bolyard Danny Paul Bolyard, 68, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Selective Specialty Hospital in Pensacola. He was born in Tunnelton, WV, son of the late Paul William and Mattie Rosellee Bucklew Bolyard. Danny graduated from Springfield High School in Akron, OH. He was a dispatcher for Conrad Yellvington. He enjoyed crocheting and collected key chains and angels. He is survived by three siblings, Linda Sue Knotts and Jimmy, Pensacola, FL, Roy Wayne Bolyard and Dianna, Akron, OH, Tommy Neil Bolyard and Penny, Terra Alta; nieces and nephews, Michael Knotts, Logan Ball and Shawn, Autumn Bolyard and Megan Smith, Millie Hiatt and John, Linda Barrick and Jeremy, great nieces and nephews, Sara, Kayla, Ryan, and Carissa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nieces, Dawn Marie Smith and Veronica Rosalee Perry. Family and friends will be received at Bolyard Funeral Home, 79 Morgantown Ave., Newburg, WV, Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Bolyard Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made directly here on Danny's memorial website. Online condolences can be sent at www.bolyardfuneralhomewv.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019