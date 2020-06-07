Danny Stevens
BARBERTON -- Danny Stevens, 80, passed away June 2, 2020. Danny was born in Fayetteville, WV and had been a Barberton resident most of his life and was a proud Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his parents, A.J. and Evelyn; sisters, Mary, Ann, Carol and Sharon; and brothers, Harvey and Forestal; he is survived by his daughters, Robin Dow, Debbi (Jim) McLaughlin, Terri Charrier and Danielle Barnes; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Layne and Gerald; sisters, Mildred Oyler, Martha Jamison, Drema Lindeman, Susie Adamson, Frieda Clifford, Jane Uhall, Jean Jencks and Helen Richwine; numerous nieces and nephews. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
