Danny "Dank" Tapley, 55, passed away on November 8, 2020. He went home to be with his parents Edna Tapley and Sidney Wallace Sr.; brothers, Garrick Tapley, Michael, Sidney Jr., and Eric Wallace; and sister, Barbara Wallace; grandmother, Mozella Carmichael; aunts, Amy Farrin and Dorothy Twitty; granddaughter, Laqae'. He is survived by children, Daniel Jr., Deonte, Dante', Kevin, Rashaud, Troy, D'aire, D'angelo, Tremar, Danny, Brandon, Lashon and Davae; brothers, Cecil, John and Eddie Tapley, Garland and Calvin Panther; sisters, Wilma (Milwaukee) and Diane Wallace (Virginia Beach), Elizabeth and Beverly Paynther; Special nieces, Tyronna, Tana; Cenisha; nephews, Marc and Cecil; cousins, Efrem and Harold; friends, Mark, Bobbi, Tonya and Peanut; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 12 noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306; Viewing at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to 375 Rhodes Ave., Akron, OH 44307 and 720#B Fleming Dr., Akron, OH 44311.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
