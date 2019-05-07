Dante Piccoli



On Sunday, 5 May 2019, Dante Piccoli, loving husband and father of four children passed away in the comfort of his home with his family present at the age of 89. Dante was born 9 August 1929 in the Village of Castagna, Carlopoli, Province of Catanzaro, Region of Calabria, Italy, to Santo and Rosina (Arcuri) Piccoli.



He served two years in the Italian Army and immigrated to the United States in 1956. On 11 January 1959, he returned to Italy, married Cesina Mancuso and returned to the U.S, where they raised four children. Dante always made his family his number one priority and had a passion for working in his yard and garden. He was always proud of his Italian heritage and culture, especially the music, card games and bocce, as well as making homemade wine every fall. However, he was also proud to be an American citizen and worked hard to create a solid, loving home for his family. He worked construction, a tire factory and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, from where he retired. Dante was known for his quick wit and kind heart and enjoyed sharing stories about the Old Country and making people laugh.



He is survived by his wife, Cesina; his four children, Santo (Pina) Piccoli, Serafino "Nino" (Jennifer) Piccoli, Rosie Piccoli, Daniela (Antonio) Altieri; his three grandchildren, Vincent, Alexis and Gabriella; his sister, Gesina (Serafino) Graziano; and several cousins, nieces and nephews in Italy.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday at St. Francis Xavier Church, 606 E. Washington St., Medina, OH 44256. Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, OH 44333. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dante's name to Great Lakes Hospice Foundation, greatlakescaringhospicefoundation.org. or St. Francis Xavier Church.



To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary