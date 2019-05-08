Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
606 E. Washington St.
Medina, OH
Dante Piccoli

Dante Piccoli Obituary
Dante Piccoli

On Sunday, 5 May 2019, Dante Piccoli, loving husband and father of four children passed away in the comfort of his home with his family present at the age of 89.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday at St. Francis Xavier Church, 606 E. Washington St., Medina, OH 44256. Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, OH 44333. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dante's name to Great Lakes Hospice Foundation, greatlakescaringhospicefoundation.org. or St. Francis Xavier Church.

To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019
