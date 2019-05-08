|
|
Dante Piccoli
On Sunday, 5 May 2019, Dante Piccoli, loving husband and father of four children passed away in the comfort of his home with his family present at the age of 89.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday at St. Francis Xavier Church, 606 E. Washington St., Medina, OH 44256. Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, OH 44333. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dante's name to Great Lakes Hospice Foundation, greatlakescaringhospicefoundation.org. or St. Francis Xavier Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019