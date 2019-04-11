|
Danyelle A. Fluellen Harrell
Danyelle A. Fluellen Harrell, 54, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away peacefully March 29th with family at her side.
"Dani" the first born child of (the late) Evelyn Howard Fluellen and James Fluellen, graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1983. Divorced from former husband William Harrell in 2010, she also leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Jaquelyn Fluellen; brother, James Fluellen (both of Akron); several family members and close friends.
Dani's memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 198 Mill St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Flowers may be sent to 196 Franks Ave., Wadsworth 44281.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019