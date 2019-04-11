Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
198 Mill St.
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Danyelle Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danyelle A. Harrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Danyelle A. Harrell Obituary
Danyelle A. Fluellen Harrell

Danyelle A. Fluellen Harrell, 54, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away peacefully March 29th with family at her side.

"Dani" the first born child of (the late) Evelyn Howard Fluellen and James Fluellen, graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1983. Divorced from former husband William Harrell in 2010, she also leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Jaquelyn Fluellen; brother, James Fluellen (both of Akron); several family members and close friends.

Dani's memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 198 Mill St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Flowers may be sent to 196 Franks Ave., Wadsworth 44281.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.