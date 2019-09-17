Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Burial
Following Services
Hillside Memorial Park
Hopkins Lawver,
AKRON, OH
Darce S. Smith Obituary
Darce S. Smith Darce S. Smith, 90, of Green went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Johnsonville, Tennessee, to Oscar and Rosa Smith, he was one of 18 children and was an Akron area resident since 1943. Darce retired from truck driving at the age of 81, with 61 years of service. A hard-working man, he loved his family, gardening, and he never met a stranger. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Joan; he is survived by daughters, Darcy (Mike) Pipes, Vickie (Chuck) Keller, Marcy (Ron) Bishop, Erma (Bill) Wilson; and sons, Darce (Lynn) Smith and Terry White; several grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Oneida Hazel and Betty Worley. He will be missed by his pal, "Rascal". God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to me." With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Friends and family will be received Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be Thursday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Beck officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
