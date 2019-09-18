Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Darce S. Smith Obituary
Darce S. Smith Darce S. Smith, 90, of Green, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Friends and family will be received Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be Thursday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Beck officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
