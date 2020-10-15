Darla Ann (Bender) Winnefeld, age 83, formerly of Rootstown, passed away on October 10, 2020. She was born September 22, 1937, at Akron Peoples Hospital, to parents, Lloyd and Gertrude (Miles) Bender. At 16, she started volunteering as a Candy Striper at the hospital, where she developed a life-long joy in volunteering. Darla graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School, class of 1955. Darla had several jobs, before working at Kent State U., where she met her husband, Bill. She was a clerk typist and he was a plumbing foreman at the time. They were married for 52 years. They had three children and five grandchildren. Darla spent 25 years volunteering and working for the Rootstown School System. In addition, she volunteered with the Rootstown Volunteer Fire Company. She also volunteered at following medical related facilities: Altercare in Brimfield (4 years), Access to Independence (10 years), and University Hospitals (15 years). Darla was a member of the Rootstown First Congregational UCC. She enjoyed reading and traveling. Darla traveled to almost every state and many European countries, which gave her something to write about. Darla wrote a Rootstown column for the Record-Courier. Darla is survived by her children: Holly McLeod, Brett (Tere) Winnefeld and Andy (Sarah) Winnefeld, and grandsons: Alex, Phillip, Nick, Thomas, and Max. Darla was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Winnefeld; her sister, Joan Benfield; and her son-in-law, Scott McLeod. Friends and family will be received at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. with a funeral service, officiated by Pastor Susan Woodall at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Homeland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Darla Winnefeld Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit Rootstown High School seniors. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com
. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)