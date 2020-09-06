1/1
Darla J. Nemith
) Darla J. Nemith, 68, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home. See full obituary at: https://www.anthonyfh.com/obituary/Darla-Nemith The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 on Tuesday, September 8 at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Darla's honor may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, https://www.havenofrest.org/




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
SEP
8
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
