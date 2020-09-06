) Darla J. Nemith, 68, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home. See full obituary at: https://www.anthonyfh.com/obituary/Darla-Nemith
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 on Tuesday, September 8 at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Darla's honor may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, https://www.havenofrest.org/