|
|
Darla Jean Morris, 45, passed away peacefully on October 13th 2019. She was born on February 21st 1974 in Akron, Ohio, to Barbara Jean and Clarence (John) Morris, whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Pamela Tate, Vicki Selby, Lisa Johnson, Mark Morris; nephews, Wayne Lawson, Timothy Selby, and Brad Johnson. She is survived by son, Brandon Christman; spouse, Diana Christman; sister, Teresa (Terry) Lawson; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. A Celebration of Darla's Life will be Held at Clearview United Methodist Church, 1733 Massillon Road, Akron, OH. On October 27th, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019