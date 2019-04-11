|
Darlene Echoles "Smook"
Darlene Echoles "Smook", age 59, daughter of late Leonard Echoles and June Wright, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 in Fayetteville, N.C.
She was born on June 4, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a member of New Light Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, loved to dance, sing, cook, and spend time with her children.
She leaves behind to cherish, her six children: Antonio Hunter, Antalene Hunter, Arlene Echoles, Danielle Echoles, Domonique Dana Wilson (Eric), and Donita Echoles; 12 grandchildren, Christopher Johnson, Janiyha Burns, Antineke Hunter, LaMarion Dancy, Antonio Hunter, Azar Johnson, Isaiah Washington, Jr., Avah Echoles, Josai and Jeremi Echoles, Eric Wilson, Jr., and Larry Harvey, Jr.; sister, Dara Wilson and special sister/friend, Phyllis Dawson.
Memorial service will be held at The Church of Nazarene, Garfield Hts., Ohio 44128 with Deacon James Toney officiating. Condolences may be sent to 1118 Emmitt Rd., Akron, Ohio 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019