Nerma Darlene (Patsy) Jackson- Grimes Nerma Darlene (Patsy) Jackson-Grimes passed away on February 24, 2020. Service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 70 W. Huston St., Barberton, OH 44203. Bishop Emmett Jason Lee, Eulogizing. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until time of service. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 319 George St., Barberton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
