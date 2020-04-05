Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Darlene Jeanette Hadley

STOW -- Darlene Jeanette Hadley, 83, died March 31, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Born in Akron, she was a Buchtel High graduate, a 60 year member of O.E.S. Billow Chapter and had volunteered for many years at Akron Family Services. Along with her husband she founded H & H Accounting in 1972. Preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh and Freida Lott; brothers, Larry and Lloyd Lott and sister, Marilyn Baker, she is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul R.; sons, David (Sara), Keith (Karen), Scott, Mike (Kelly) Livesay; grandchildren, Megan (Andrew) Terranova, Lauren (Ryan) Weitzel, Brian (Sarah) Hadley, Zachary Hadley, Eleni Livesay and Audrey Livesay; and four great-grandchildren. Private services will be held for the family with entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Akron Food Bank or Friends of Stow Library. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
