Darlene M. Demastus, 67, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. A life resident of Barberton, she retired from J.C. Penney. Darlene was a lifelong member of St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Helen Traxler and sister, Carolyn Gardiner. Survived by her daughters, Samantha Demastus (Jason Artrip) and Theresa Demastus (Rob Dennis); grandchildren, Tyler and Savannah Styer; special niece, Helena (Josh) Glass; nephew, William Lawson; brother, Dale (Brenda) Traxler; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Darlene's funeral service will be held Monday, October 12th at 2 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Rev. Mr. Robin Adair, Deacon officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.