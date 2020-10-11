1/1
Darlene M. Demastus
Darlene M. Demastus, 67, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. A life resident of Barberton, she retired from J.C. Penney. Darlene was a lifelong member of St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Helen Traxler and sister, Carolyn Gardiner. Survived by her daughters, Samantha Demastus (Jason Artrip) and Theresa Demastus (Rob Dennis); grandchildren, Tyler and Savannah Styer; special niece, Helena (Josh) Glass; nephew, William Lawson; brother, Dale (Brenda) Traxler; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Darlene's funeral service will be held Monday, October 12th at 2 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Rev. Mr. Robin Adair, Deacon officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
OCT
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
