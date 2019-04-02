Home

Darlene Marie Powell

Darlene Marie Powell Obituary
Darlene Marie (Parks) Powell

Darlene Marie (Parks) Powell, 59, of Barberton, Ohio passed away March 28, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Darlene enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook. She loved being a grandmother and traveling with her husband. Her most memorable vacation was to Northern California. She loved the Redwoods, walking on the beach, the Golden Gate Bridge and the beautiful sights of San Francisco.

Preceded in death by her father, Ronald Hiltabidel and brother Larry Hiltabidel. She is survived by husband, Gary Powell; sons, Anthony (Felisa) Parks, Brian Parks, Chris Hiltabidel; daughter, Melanie Grether; step-children, Jeffrey (Rosie) Powell, Gary Powell Jr., Bekee Powell, Marcee Powell, Loree (Steve) Consalvi; sisters, Marcia (Bill) Peters, Margie King; brothers, David Hiltabidel, Tommy Hiltabidel, Jeff Hiltabidel; 17 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of funeral services and to honor Darlene, we ask that you make a donation to The .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
