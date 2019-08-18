|
|
Darlene "Dee" Powell Darlene "Dee" Powell, 84, passed away July 28, 2019. She was born in Elkins, West Virginia but lived in the Akron area most of her life. Dee Loved being a mom and a grandmother. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Dee enjoyed going to the beach, collecting shells, doing crafts and needlework. She was an avid reading, great cook and found pleasure in canning, gardening and flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; parents, Charles and Lucille Calain; brothers, Odbert (Tuffy) and Jim Calain; daughter-in-law, Patty Powell, son-in-law, Stan Cutright; grandsons, Aaron Cutright, William and Kenneth Harms. Dee is survived by her daughters, Rena Cutright, Sharon (Tom) Harms-Letzler all of Akron, and Brenda (Mike) Black of Uniontown; son, Stanley "Ed" Powell of Akron; grandchildren, Angela, Michael, and Jacob Black and Chris and Megan Powell; sisters, Linda (Don) Crosston, Barbara Brown both of Elkins, WVa., Millie (Gene) Elmore of Warren; John (Mary) Calain of St. Augustine, Fla. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends and relatives. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warriors Journey Home or .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019