) WADSWORTH -- Darlene Riemenschneider passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 just days after her 82nd birthday. She worked as a secretary; but quit to become a full-time mother. She was a devoted wife to the love of her life and husband of over 50 years, Dave. They shared a deep Christian faith. She enjoyed spending time with her six siblings and with several dear friends. She was a lifetime volunteer, serving a number or organizations she believed worthy of support. A life-long learner, she enjoyed taking classes at University of Akron into her late 60's. She had the opportunity to travel around the US and parts of Europe. She stayed active lunching with friends, going to the theater, and enjoyed painting, sewing, crafting, and exercising. Known as "the baby whisperer" by all, she was an amazing grandmother and great-grandmother and was loved by nieces and nephews, neighbors and their children. She loved upbeat music and danced with her great-grandsons to her favorite song (Wooly Bully) on her 80th birthday! She lived her life to the fullest even after her diagnosis of Alzheimer's- if anyone could have beat this terrible disease, she would have. She is preceded in death by husband Dave, sisters Donna Bombach, Dee Muncy and Diana Buchanan. She is survived by children and spouses, Lisa Birklund (Randy Kugler), Tracy Coffman (Joe) and Matt Riemenschneider (Trish), grandchildren, Dana Brandenburg (Russ), Reed Birklund (Kelly) and Tyler Coffman (Melissa) and beloved great-grandsons Colton Coffman, Grayson Brandenburg, Cailen Rice, Jude Birklund, and siblings Daisy Trout, Delphia Rutherford and Derrill Larch. Special thanks to the caring staff of Justin T Rogers Hospice Center. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to the for research or family support programs. Calling hours on Friday, Oct. 25 at Hilliard- Rospert Funeral Home in Wadsworth, from 4 to 6:30, memorial service at 6:30. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019