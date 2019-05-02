Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Darrell Alan Shiveley passed into glory suddenly on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 60. He was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1958.

Darrell was employed as the Production Manager and Chief Mechanical Engineer at his father's company, Innovative Industries LLC (Macedonia, OH) for 42 years.

Darrell will be lovingly remembered by his father and mother, James Thomas and Shirley Ann Shiveley (Brecksville, OH); his sister, Karen Dineen (Mike) Deluga (Shorewood, IL); and two nieces, Rebecca Michelle Deluga (Indianapolis, IN) and Rachel Kaitlyn Deluga (Shorewood, IL).

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron 44333. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Peter Folger (Cleveland Baptist Church). Burial at the Brecksville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life meal will follow at the Hampton Inn, 4868 Brecksville, Rd., Richfield, OH.

To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 2, 2019
