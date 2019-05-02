|
|
Darrell Alan Shiveley
Darrell Alan Shiveley passed into glory suddenly on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 60. He was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1958.
Darrell was employed as the Production Manager and Chief Mechanical Engineer at his father's company, Innovative Industries LLC (Macedonia, OH) for 42 years.
Darrell will be lovingly remembered by his father and mother, James Thomas and Shirley Ann Shiveley (Brecksville, OH); his sister, Karen Dineen (Mike) Deluga (Shorewood, IL); and two nieces, Rebecca Michelle Deluga (Indianapolis, IN) and Rachel Kaitlyn Deluga (Shorewood, IL).
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron 44333. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Peter Folger (Cleveland Baptist Church). Burial at the Brecksville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life meal will follow at the Hampton Inn, 4868 Brecksville, Rd., Richfield, OH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 2, 2019