1/1
Darrell H. Rhoades
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell H. Rhoades, 89, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born on October 17, 1930, graduating class of 1949 at Kenmore High School. His classmate, Harry Hakenson was always Darrell's best friend since third grade. Near the end of the Korean Conflict, Darrell proudly served his country with four years in the Navy on the Wisconsin battleship. He made two trips to Korea going through the Panama Canal twice during his second and third years with the Navy. Traveled over sixty thousand miles in one year. Darrell retired from Parker Hannifin Corporation, Cylinder Division with thirty nine years' of service as a product engineering manager. He was always a very active Akron First Church of the Brethren member, serving on the board, Sunday school teacher, singing in the choir and most importantly, being the treasurer for over fifty years. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth (nee McGee) Rhoades; brother, Ronnie; he is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn; son, Douglas (Anne) Rhoades; daughter, Debra (Steve) Agin; granddaughters, Rebekah Agin and Melissa (Matthew) Andreoli; great granddaughters, Charis and Chole Andreoli and those who called him grandpa, Paige (Charles), Stella, Juanita and Chucky Labelle. Over the years woodworking was Darrell's hobby, designing and making furniture, clocks, perpetual calendars, rocking horse, school desks, christmas ornaments, lincoln logs, lamps, boats, jewelry, boxes, trucks, games, puzzles, napkin holders, etc for his home and loved ones. He also caned chairs. Friends may call from 2-4 and 5-7 Wednesday October 14, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd, Akron. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home with Pastor Tobin Crenshaw officiating. Burial to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd, Seville, Ohio 44270. Many thanks to everyone at The Gables of Green and Heartland Hospice who cared, loved and supported Darrell the last nine months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Darrell's' memory to Akron First Church of the Brethren, 1812 Marigold Ave, Akron, Ohio 44301 or Heartland Hospice, 577 Grant St, Akron, Ohio 44311. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rhoades family. Messages and memories of Darrel can be shared at schlupucakfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved