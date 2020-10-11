Darrell H. Rhoades, 89, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born on October 17, 1930, graduating class of 1949 at Kenmore High School. His classmate, Harry Hakenson was always Darrell's best friend since third grade. Near the end of the Korean Conflict, Darrell proudly served his country with four years in the Navy on the Wisconsin battleship. He made two trips to Korea going through the Panama Canal twice during his second and third years with the Navy. Traveled over sixty thousand miles in one year. Darrell retired from Parker Hannifin Corporation, Cylinder Division with thirty nine years' of service as a product engineering manager. He was always a very active Akron First Church of the Brethren member, serving on the board, Sunday school teacher, singing in the choir and most importantly, being the treasurer for over fifty years. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth (nee McGee) Rhoades; brother, Ronnie; he is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn; son, Douglas (Anne) Rhoades; daughter, Debra (Steve) Agin; granddaughters, Rebekah Agin and Melissa (Matthew) Andreoli; great granddaughters, Charis and Chole Andreoli and those who called him grandpa, Paige (Charles), Stella, Juanita and Chucky Labelle. Over the years woodworking was Darrell's hobby, designing and making furniture, clocks, perpetual calendars, rocking horse, school desks, christmas ornaments, lincoln logs, lamps, boats, jewelry, boxes, trucks, games, puzzles, napkin holders, etc for his home and loved ones. He also caned chairs. Friends may call from 2-4 and 5-7 Wednesday October 14, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd, Akron. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home with Pastor Tobin Crenshaw officiating. Burial to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd, Seville, Ohio 44270. Many thanks to everyone at The Gables of Green and Heartland Hospice who cared, loved and supported Darrell the last nine months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Darrell's' memory to Akron First Church of the Brethren, 1812 Marigold Ave, Akron, Ohio 44301 or Heartland Hospice, 577 Grant St, Akron, Ohio 44311. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rhoades family. Messages and memories of Darrel can be shared at schlupucakfh.com
