Darrell Joseph Perry
1964 - 2020
Darrell (Joe) Joseph Perry, 55, passed suddenly but quietly into Jesus' arms on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, to Elmer and Arbutus (Bryant) Perry on November 5, 1964, he was the youngest of seven boys. He was pre-deceased by his parents and brothers James and Michael. He is survived by his loving wife (19 years), caregiver (10 years) and partner (25 years), Elaine Beth (Metscher-Garner); brothers David (Nancy), Paul, Sr. (Carol), Earl, and Kevin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; Aunt Della (Dan) Dresco, Uncle Jack (Linda) Perry. Joe served in the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf. He loved electronics and computers. For many years he was a commercial /industrial pipefitter, traveling the Eastern Seaboard with his brother Earl. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Cottage Grove E.C. Church, Wedneday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., with the eulogy by Pastor John Friedlund. Masks and social distancing will be observed.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cottage Grove E.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
