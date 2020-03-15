|
THEN AND NOW Darrell Lee Bruner passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, in Jonesboro, GA after a long illness. He was born on June 12, 1960, in Akron, OH to the late Thomas and Barbara Taylor. Darrell attended Akron Public Schools and graduated from Buchtel High School in 1979. He also served in the U.S Navy where he was a cook aboard ship. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Thomas Taylor; Jr.; grandparents, Robert and Geneva Bruner, Thomas Taylor, Sr. and Gertrude (Taylor) Holt. He is survived by his brothers, Marlow and Robert Taylor of Akron; uncles, James Bruner and Leonard Bruner; aunts, Louise Milliner of Las Vegas, and Linda Brown of Oklahoma City; and cousins, relatives and friends around the country. Special thanks to cousin, Melissa Henegan of Las Vegas, and special friend, Germaine Burr of College Park, GA for their assistance in bringing closure. Condolences may be sent to Louise Milliner, 5455 S. Fort Apache Road, Unit 108-70, Las Vegas, NV 89148.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020