Darrell Ludle Sr.
1938 - 2020
"Big D" Darrell Ludle Sr. "Big D" passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 at the age of 82 after a short illness. Darrell was born on May 20, 1938 to Harold and Dorothy Ludle. He was a graduate of East High School. He was a wonderful provider for his family, building tires for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, retiring after 30 years of service. Darrell met the love of his life, Mary, on a blind date; they went on to get married, had four children, and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. He converted to Catholicism when he met Mary and had been an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church ever since. He was a man of strong faith. In many ways, Mary saved him when he married into her large Italian family. He saved her right back by being the most attentive and loving caregiver. Darrell was a great conversationalist; his quick wit and sense of humor endeared him to all. Preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy Ludle; sisters, Jackie Bland and Patricia Wilhelm; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Teresa and Gordon Tibbs, brother-in-law, Ralph Cicione; he is survived by his loving family: wife, Mary; children, Chris (Jackie), Darrell, Tina Dunlap (Mike Elchert), and Deanna (Dan) Horrigan; grandchildren, Adam (Kayla), Zachary, and Aaron Ludle; Sarah (Pete) Martinez and McKenzie Dunlap (Kris); Dominic, Cassidy (Ian Urquhart), Kennedy, and Camille Horrigan; great grandchildren, Luciano Martinez and Luca Jane Urquhart; brothers, Durwood and Michael; sisters, Judith Banks and Sandi (Butch) Fair; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Anne and Bob Johann, sister-in-law, Dolores Cicione. Friends may call Sunday, August 2nd from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hennessy Funeral Home, 552 N. Main St., Akron, OH (corner of York and Main St.), Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 3rd at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron. Intement at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Anthony Booster Club-Athletics.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Memories & Condolences
July 31, 2020
PAUL THOMARIOS
July 31, 2020
Comforting Spray
PAUL THOMARIOS
August 1, 2020
