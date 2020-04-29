Home

Darrell Perry


1964 - 2020
Darrell Perry Obituary
Darrell (Joe) Joseph Perry, 55, passed suddenly but quietly into Jesus' arms on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, to Elmer and Arbutus (Bryant) Perry on November 5, 1964. He was the youngest of 7 boys. He was pre-deceased by his parents and brothers, James and Michael. He is survived by his loving wife (19 years), caregiver (10 years) and partner (25 years), Elaine Beth (Metscher-Garner); brothers, David (Nancy), Paul, Sr. (Carol), Earl, and Kevin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; Aunt, Della (Dan) Dresco; Uncle, Jack (Linda) Perry. Joe served in the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf. He loved electronics and computers. For many years he was a commercial/industrial pipe-fitter, traveling the Eastern Seaboard with his brother Earl. Due to current pandemic issues, Darrell will be cremated and a memorial service will be announced later this year. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020
