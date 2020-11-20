Darrell W. Newman age 60 of Diamond, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020 with his beloved wife and children with him after battling cancer. He was born on Jan. 28, 1960 in McDowell, KY the son of the late Russell G. Newman and Patricia G. (Meade) Newman. Darrell married the love of his life, Melanie Lynn Oxford on Sept. 9, 1978, and they have enjoyed the past 43 years of marriage together. He worked in the Kentucky coal mines for 7 years, and then was a self employed truck driver for 25 years. Darrell loved spending time with family and friends, boating, camping, working on cars & boats, and horses. He was an awesome husband, father, grandfather, and friend who would always be there to help anyone in need. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by: his wife: Melanie L. Newman of Diamond, one daughter: Shauna and Brian Bailey of Newton Falls, one son: Russell and Elizabeth Newman of Lake Milton; two brothers: Lewis Newman of McDowell, KY, Michael and Sara Newman of Lexington, KY; three grandchildren: Carter, Colton, and Emmett, and a niece, nephews, and other beloved family friends. Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Spurlock officiating. The family will receive friends for calling hours two hours prior to service time from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Darrell will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Twp, Ohio. The family has requested that all donations please be made to either Palmyra Township Fire Department 3956 State Route 225 Diamond, OH 44412, or American Cancer Society
PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in his memory.