1/1
Darrell W. Newman
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell W. Newman age 60 of Diamond, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020 with his beloved wife and children with him after battling cancer. He was born on Jan. 28, 1960 in McDowell, KY the son of the late Russell G. Newman and Patricia G. (Meade) Newman. Darrell married the love of his life, Melanie Lynn Oxford on Sept. 9, 1978, and they have enjoyed the past 43 years of marriage together. He worked in the Kentucky coal mines for 7 years, and then was a self employed truck driver for 25 years. Darrell loved spending time with family and friends, boating, camping, working on cars & boats, and horses. He was an awesome husband, father, grandfather, and friend who would always be there to help anyone in need. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by: his wife: Melanie L. Newman of Diamond, one daughter: Shauna and Brian Bailey of Newton Falls, one son: Russell and Elizabeth Newman of Lake Milton; two brothers: Lewis Newman of McDowell, KY, Michael and Sara Newman of Lexington, KY; three grandchildren: Carter, Colton, and Emmett, and a niece, nephews, and other beloved family friends. Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Spurlock officiating. The family will receive friends for calling hours two hours prior to service time from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Darrell will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Twp, Ohio. The family has requested that all donations please be made to either Palmyra Township Fire Department 3956 State Route 225 Diamond, OH 44412, or American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in his memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may view his obituary online or to send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
James Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
James Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home Inc.
8 East Broad St.
Newton Falls, OH 44444
(330) 872-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved