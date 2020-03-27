Home

Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Darryl M. Thomas Sr.

Darryl M. Thomas Sr. Obituary
Darryl M. Thomas Sr., 53, of Akron, OH, passed away on March 22, 2020. He attended Buchtel high school and later went on to serve in the United States Air Force. He worked as a Data Engineer and loved computers and technology. He also loved singing, cooking and music. He especially loved having pizza parties with his five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Marion E. Thomas. He leaves to cherish his memory wife, mother, three siblings and five children. He will be missed by a host of family and friends. Private services will be held with a public memorial service to follow at a later date. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
