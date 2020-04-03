Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darryl Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darryl Mark Walker


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darryl Mark Walker Obituary
Darryl Mark Walker, 60, passed away on March 22, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1960 in Akron, Ohio to Wavie and Tommie Walker. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; sisters, Michelle and Karla Walker; and niece, Desiree Walker. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, three children; uncle, James Williams; and sisters, Barbara Walker and Karen Walker of Atlanta, Georgia. Private services have already taken place. Condolences may be sent to 315 Noble Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -