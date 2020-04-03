|
|
Darryl Mark Walker, 60, passed away on March 22, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1960 in Akron, Ohio to Wavie and Tommie Walker. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; sisters, Michelle and Karla Walker; and niece, Desiree Walker. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, three children; uncle, James Williams; and sisters, Barbara Walker and Karen Walker of Atlanta, Georgia. Private services have already taken place. Condolences may be sent to 315 Noble Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 3, 2020